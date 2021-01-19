Unbeaten Arrows aiming for win against Pirates

It’s been a good start for Golden Arrows this season, with the club among the top five teams in the log standings currently.

Abafana Bes’thende are yet to lose a league game after 10 matches.

Four wins and six draws have seen them accumulate 18 points, with only seven points behind joint log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and Swallows FC who are both on 25 points.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit have went past the likes of SuperSport United, AmaZulu FC, Chippa United and Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila, getting maximum in all of those games.

Whereas they were able to get away with a point against Bloemfontein Celtic, Baroka FC, Kaizer Chiefs, TS Galaxy, Swallows FC and Sundowns.

The KZN outfit defender Nkosinathi Sibisi acknowledges his team’s great start to the campaign. However, he says they always take each game as it comes ahead of their game with Orlando Pirates away from at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

“It’s been a good start this season for the team. We have started well with no loss, but we still taking it one game at a time. We got a positive result over the weekend, hopefully it will continue on Wednesday. As I just said, we taking it one game a time and we will try to get maximum points,” said the Arrows defender.

“It’s another crucial game for us. We need the points. We need to collect points as quickly as possible and as fast as we can. We will try to get maximum points and hopefully it will go our way.”

Bucs are just one point behind Arrows on the log, having collected 17 points from 11 games.

The Soweto outfit will head into this match having lost their last match 2-0 against Black Leopards.

