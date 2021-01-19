Swallows duo scoop PSL monthly awards

Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter and forward Ruzaigh Gamildien have been named the DStv Premiership Coach and Player of the Month for December/January respectively.

ALSO READ: Truter wants a more ‘ruthless’ Swallows despite victory

Truter, who guided Swallows FC to promotion to the top division, has continued his impressive start to the 2020/21 DStv Premiership with the high-flying Birds, winning his second individual monthly award for two months in succession. The Birds remain unbeaten after their opening 11 games.

The experienced judging panel for the awards praised Truter for showcasing an exciting brand of football with Swallows as well as creating unity by combining a group of talented youngsters with experienced players at his disposal, including an incredible fightback in some of their tougher fixtures.

In the period between 5 December and 10 January, Swallows FC won three games (Maritzburg United, Black Leopards and Cape Town City) and drew twice, including an impressive come-from-behind victory away in Thohoyandou at Leopards.

Meanwhile, PSL journeyman Gamildien, who is also Truter’s trusted source for goals at the Birds this season was chosen as the best player during this period owing to his consistent display in attack for the league’s new-boys. His five goals including a brace each in victories over Maritzburg United and Cape Town City, have been key in keeping Swallows on second position on the log standings.

Truter and Gamildien edged fellow colleagues in Mamelodi Sundowns’ Manqoba Mnqgithi as well as SuperSport United duo of Kaitano Tembo and Bradley Grobler, who were also hugely praised for the outstanding job they’ve done for their sides during this period.

For their recognition, Truter and Gamaldien will each receive a trophy as well as R7 000 courtesy of league sponsors, DStv.

CONGRATULATIONS to @Moroka_Swallows FC coach, Brandon Truter- The #DStvPrem December/January coach of the Month (05 December 2020- 10 January 2021) pic.twitter.com/9q2odXq4cl — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) January 19, 2021

CONGRATULATIONS to @Moroka_Swallows striker, Ruzaigh Gamildien- The #DStvPrem December/January player of the Month (05 December 2020- 10 January 2021) pic.twitter.com/BYakjQ5VBJ — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) January 19, 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.