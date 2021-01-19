Pirates ready for ‘big game’ against Arrows – Zinnbauer

Orlando Pirates have gone to the drawing board once again as they continue their search for a winning momentum when they host Golden Arrows at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers haven’t enjoyed a smooth run in the league since the beginning of the year, with the club recording two losses, one draw and one win in their last four games.

On Wednesday, they will come up against an Arrows side who are yet to lose a match this season having registered four wins and six draws in their past 10 games.

Just one point separate these two sides on the log table, with Arrows in position four with 18 points, while Bucs are in fifth place having collected 17 points.

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says they have to win this game especially after losing 2-0 to Black Leopards in their previous game.

“We have to work on getting our heads up now and prepare the guys for Wednesday. It’s a big game for us, same area as us on the league table at the moment and we have to get the three points,” said the German-born coach.

Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi, meanwhile, doesn’t want to bank on Pirates woes and says playing the Soweto club is always difficult because you don’t know what to expect from them.

“Tough match, tough opponents. Pirates is a good team and a good playing team. Let’s not read too much from the previous results. Just remember the positives. The only threat with them is that they can change formation many times in one match and also the personnel. So, I am not sure what will happen after the loss (Pirates loss to TTM),” said Ncikazi.

“Whether they will change personnel or the formation. But with Pirates just expect a tough match irrespective of what happens with them. But mainly I focus more on my team. We are prepared to defend well. And if we defend well and use the ball well and come out cleanly in attack, we will come out with a positive result. I’m a confident based on what I have seen.”

