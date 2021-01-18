PSL News 18.1.2021 10:46 am

Zinnbauber unhappy with Pirates’ first half display during Leopards loss

“We were completely out of it in the first-half, the first-half I don’t know what we did but it was not what we spoke about before,” said Zinnbauer.

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was not pleased with his side’s first half performance during the loss to  Black Leopards.

An own goal from Innocent Maela and a goal from Roderick Kabwe was enough to give Lidoda Duvha a 2-0 win over a lackluster Buccaneers in a DStv Premiership clash played at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday.

“We were completely out of it in the first-half, the first-half I don’t know what we did but it was not what we spoke about before,” Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

“If you play a relegation team, they run, they fight for the three points, they give 100 percent, more than 100 percent. We stayed on the field, watched a little bit of the game, you cannot win the game if you don’t play in the first-half, it’s not possible.

“It’s a mental thing, all clubs now play a lot of games, it’s a mental thing, you cannot more than say, ‘Be careful, they fight, they give all for three points, fight for this, win your duels, it’s important in the first 20 minutes’.”

“Last game it was same game, same field, the 45 minutes in and then you have a chance to win the game but at half-time you get [concede] two goals, it’s not possible. They [Pirates] did a better job in the second-half but it’s not enough to win a game,” concluded the German coach.

Pirates will next host unbeaten Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

