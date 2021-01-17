Truter wants a more ‘ruthless’ Swallows despite victory

Moroka Swallows head coach Brandon Truter says he wants his side to convert more chances, though he was content enough with a 1-0 win at Baroka FC on Saturday that left the Birds tied with Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the DStv Premiership.

Swallows have been impressive in the league since their promotion to top flight football last campaign.

They have collected 25 points in the league in just 11 games, on their return to the big time after gaining promotion last season.

“It was a tricky game ,” said Truter afterward.

“We played a counter attacking team, so we always had to guard against a counter attack. I don’t think Baroka had a shot at goal. Maybe towards the end when they put us a bit under pressure with the score line 1-0, a shot from half way line which Virgil Vries dealt with comfortably.”

“We weren’t as ruthless as we normally are. We had a lot of chances, but didn’t take them, that’s something to work on going into our next game.”

The Swallows coach is happy with maximum points though and the way the team is playing despite having to work on converting goal scoring opportunities.

“I’m happy with the structure, I’m happy with the rotation of the ball, but the chances created, it took a penalty to get three points. But, that is something to work forward for, converting the chances. And I’m sure if we convert and be as dominant as we were today then we’ll win comfortably. But I’m happy for the three points and I’m looking forward to the next game.”

While Swallows are enjoying their time as joint log leaders, Bakgaga are in 12th spot on table with 12 points from the same number of matches.

