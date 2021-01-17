PSL News 17.1.2021 11:39 am

Hunt playing it cool despite Chiefs victory

Jonty Mark
Hunt playing it cool despite Chiefs victory

Gavin Hunt, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 game between Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on January 16, 2021 Pic: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

“We have to keep going and try to get as many points as we can,” said the Amakhosi head coach.

Gavin Hunt is not entertaining the idea that Kaizer Chiefs are back on track, even though they managed a second DStv Premiership victory in a row for the first time this season, when they beat Cape Town City 2-1 away from home on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Nervy Kaizer Chiefs hold off City comeback

Having been just a point above the relegation zone a week ago, Amakhosi had surged into the top eight by Saturday evening, with victories on the road against AmaZulu and then City, where they raced into a two goal lead, but were left hanging on by the final whistle.

“Not in South Africa,” said Hunt when asked if Chiefs had turned a corner.

“All over the world, and even more in South Africa, anyone can beat anyone. Our home record is disastrous this season … we are back at home on Tuesday and will try to turn it around. It takes a lot out of a squad of our size.”

Chiefs will play Tsakhuma FC on Tuesday, part of a packed January of Premiership games, before their Caf Champions League group stage campaign starts in February.

Hunt put Chiefs’ rearguard action at least partly down to the fact that City had extra rest for Saturday’s game, having not played in midweel.

“You could see we have been playing every two or three days, and they haven’t,” he said.

“We had to dig in once we got the two goals, it was one of those performances that is not pretty, but if you look at the league table, when we were at the bottom, people were saying a lot of things. We have to keep going and try to get as many points as we can.”

Chiefs took advantage of some sloppy defending from City to take the lead though Nkosingiphile Ndlovu and not long after a swift counter attack saw Happy Mashiane get his first goal for the club.

“We got a foothold early, it does help, especially away from home, I came here last year (with Wits) and lost 2-1 and it was the other way round. We camped in their half and tried to score and didn’t and they won 2-1. We played two or three days ago, our legs were going, in the last few weeks we have been in Cameroon, in Angola.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa WATCH: Flooding in Namibia after heavy rains

Load Shedding Load shedding a ‘high probability’ for the next three months – analyst

Environment WATCH: Military helicopter rescues Lochvaal family from flood

Africa Who is Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, one of Africa’s longest serving leaders?

Motoring News Baby SUV boom: What SA buyers can expect in 2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition