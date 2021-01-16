Chippa is the best place for me – Laffor 

After being announced as the new signing at Chippa United on Friday, Anthony Laffor says after speaking with coach Dan Malesela and chairman Chippa Mpengesi, he knew that Port Elizabeth is where he belonged.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns winger reveals that there were other teams interested in his services.

However, he loved everything he saw at Chipp after spending a couple of days with the team and he reckons he will fit in very well at the club.

“First of all I would like to say a very big thank you to the coach and the president himself – Chippa – for giving me this opportunity. It wasn’t difficult because after speaking with the coach and the president I knew that Chippa is where I am supposed to be. Because there were other clubs that I was talking to, but I chose Chippa United because I could feel that Chippa United is the best place for me to be,” said the 35-year old Liberian born player.

“I think I would fit in very well, the guys are very friendly. I’ve spent two to three days with the team already. So, I’m just going to leave it to the coaches (to get on the starting line-up) they need to make the decision. For me I’m here to work, I’m here to work for my place. But I’m happy to be part of this team, the guys are friendly, they are professional, they responsible and I could see some light at the end of the tunnel.”

Laffor also has a message to the club’s supporters and adds that he is going to do his best to help the club achieve their goals.

“I just want to tell them that I’m happy to be here. I’m going to do everything possible to help the team to be where it is supposed to be.”

Laffor joins the Chilli Boys with the club having a bad start this season as they find themselves in position 15th on the log standings with six points after 10 games in the league.

They will be looking to get maximum points when they take on TS Galaxy away from home on Saturday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.