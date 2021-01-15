Ex-Pirates Nieminen goalkeeper coach joins New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls have announced the appointment of Jyri Nieminen as their new goalkeeper coach.

ALSO READ: Chiefs, Pirates get some luck of the draw in Nedbank Cup last 32

Nieminen, who joins Red Bulls from the Orlando Pirates, makes a return to the US having served as the goalkeeper coach for the San Jose Earthquakes in the 2018/19 season.

The 33-year-old ex-Finnish footballer joins former Bucs assistant Bradley Carnell at Red Bulls. Carnell is currently an assistant coach at Red Bulls, having joined the club in March 2017.

Red Bulls coach Gerhard Struber has welcomed the appointment of Nieminen.

“I am particularly pleased to welcome Jyri to our team,” Struber told the club website.

“Jyri will drive the development of our goalkeepers with his expertise and experience. His approach is very future-oriented and promising,” he added.

Nieminen said he was excited to join Red Bulls, a “club with such a strong identity on and off the field”.

“I am extremely proud and excited to join the New York Red Bulls, a club with such a strong identity on and off the field,” said Nieminen.

“As soon as the opportunity to join RBNY appeared, I knew that I would do all I can to get this position, because I see it as a perfect place to learn and be successful. I can’t wait to get the work started with this dynamic and energetic staff and even more than that, to get on the field with the players.”

Nieminen holds a UEFA B license, UEFA A Goalkeeping license and USSF A Goalkeeping license.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.