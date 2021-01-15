Cape Town City trio ready to take on Chiefs after recovering from Covid-19

Cape Town City on Friday revealed that Thabo Nodada, Mpho Makola and Craig Martin have recovered from Covid-19 after self-isolating and treatment.

The trio were ruled out of action almost three week ago after the club confirmed they had tested positive for Covid-19 when the players returned from festive season break. The trio didn’t join the team and stayed away to recover from Covid-19.

Following their sabbatical, they have been cleared to play and are available for selection against Saturday’s opponents Kaizer Chiefs in their DStv Premiership clash.

“Weekend Mood! Thabo Nodada, Mpho Makola and Craig Martin have successfully recovered from Covid19,” read the tweet from the Mother City club as they gear up for their 11th league game of the season.

The addition of the trio to the 18-man squad comes just days after the club announced the signing of Zambian international Justin Shonga in the January transfer window from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila F.C.

