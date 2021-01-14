Chiefs, Pirates get some luck of the draw in Nedbank Cup last 32

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were both handed home ties against GladAfrica Championship opposition, after the Nedbank Cup last 32 draw was conducted in Johannesburg yesterday.

Amakhosi will take on Richards Bay FC, while the Buccaneers are up against Uthongathi FC. Both Championship clubs have had solid starts to their domestic league campaigns, but it will still be a major shock if either can upset the odds against Chiefs or Pirates.

The draw did pull out four all-DStv Premiership encounters, notably defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns playing at home to Stellenbosch FC, and Golden Arrows and AmaZulu meeting in what promises to be an epic KZN derby.

Newly-promoted Tshakhuma FC will face SuperSport United, while Cape Town City are at home to last season’s runners-up Bloemfontein Celtic.

For the first time, the last 32 draw contained all 16 GladAfrica Championship sides, with the South African Football Association unable to enter their eight amateur teams, as all non-professional football remains suspended under COVID-19 regulations.

Another tie of interest is an Mpumalanga derby between the DStv Premiership’s TS Galaxy and the GladAfrica Championship’s TS Sporting. Jomo Cosmos, enjoying a good start to the Championship season, are at home to Black Leopards.

The Draw

Bizana Pondo Chiefs v Cape Town All Stars

Cape Town City v Bloemfontein Celtic

JDR Stars v University of Pretoria

Tshakhuma FC v SuperSport United

Orlando Pirates v Uthongathi FC

Chippa United v Free State Stars

Jomo Cosmos v Black Leopards

Baroka FC v Cape Town Spurs

Golden Arrows v AmaZulu

Maritzburg United v Sekhukhune United

Polokwane City v Steenberg United

Pretoria Callies v Royal AM

Swallows FC v Cape Umoya United

Mamelodi Sundowns v Stellenbosch FC

Kaizer Chiefs v Richards Bay FC

TS Galaxy v TS Sporting