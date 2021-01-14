Benni caught off guard by Hunt’s Chiefs

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy says Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt surprised his when the two sides met in a Dstv Premier League match on Wednesday afternoon.

Hunt’s chargers beat Usuthu with a 1-0 scoreline, Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic scored a goal that gave the visiting side maximum points.

McCarthy has played against his former coach and mentor in Hunt before while he was coaching Cape Town City and the former Seven Stars Stars trainer was at Bidvest Wits.

The former Bafana Bafana was expecting more of the same having played against Hunt coached teams before but McCarthy says the three-time league winning coach surprised him.

“You’ve got to give credit to coach Gavin, with the situation that they have. He set them out pretty well, he played a back four and then he had (Daniel) Cardoso just sitting in front there,” McCarthy told SuperSport TV.

“I didn’t expect that to be honest, it caught us a little bit by surprise. We had to circulate the ball a little quicker. But when you do create chances, you can’t let teams off the hook,” the former Bafana Bafana striker continued.

“Because it doesn’t matter how good or how to inform a team is, because if you create the chances and you don’t score, then it becomes tough. We stuck to our game – we knew we could open them, but it just didn’t want to fall for us.”

