Warriors sweat over Chiefs star Billiat’s injury

The Zimbabwean national team is breathing heavily over the injury of their two-star players. Kaizer Chiefs announced Khama Billiat suffered a cracked bone on his leg in their game against Maritzburg United over the weekend.

A week before that KAS Eupen striker Knowledge Musona suffered a long term injury that could keep him on the sidelines for the Belgian Pro-League team.

READ MORE: Hunt praises fantastic Nurkovic and brilliant Cardoso after Chiefs win

Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare says national team coach Zdravko Logarusic and his technical team hope the duo can recover in time for their African Cup of Nations qualifying games against Zambia and Botswana at the end of March.

“We have been in touch with these guys and obviously the coach is concerned. Actually, Khama Billiat has been updating us every step and has sent some pictures of the scans,” Mpandare was quoted as saying to TheHerald in Zimbabwe.

“But we have to understand that these things happen in football. Players get injured but what is important is that they get proper treatment and follow the instructions of the doctors attending to them,” added the Warriors team manager.

“Hopefully, they will all be back on time for the AFCON games. Obviously, the coaches want all the players to fit so that selection will be wider and stronger.

“So the coaches are looking at them, they are continuously monitoring. At the moment there is really nothing that we can do about it except hope for the best,” said Mpandare.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.