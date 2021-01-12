Chiefs star Billiat denies second wife reports

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has denied reports that he has married a second wife.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs’ Billiat out for two months with a broken leg

City Press reported at the weekend that the Zimbabwean international had paid lobola for South African TV presenter and singer Nomcebo “Dot” Mthethwa.

Nomcebo’s mother, Smaniso Mthethwa is quoted by the newspaper as confirming that Billiat recently paid lobola for her daughter and that the two were planning a future together.

However, speaking to Zimbabwe’s Chronicle Billiat has denied paying lobola for the Gqom singer whose latest hit “Makoti” is getting a lot of airplay on South African radio.

The Chiefs star insists that he is still happily married to his wife Esnath Munyedawo, whom he calls Mai Kim (Kim’s mother).

“Khama has one wife, Mai Kim (mother of Kim), I never married anyone. I don’t know why people are doing this. I repeat, I am happily married to Mai Kim,” Billiat is quted as saying by the Chronicle.

Last year, controversial Zimbabwean raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda, better known in the entertainment circles as Bev, made stark claims of a sexual relationship with Billiat.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Chiefs announced on Tuesday that Billiat would be out for two months due to a broken leg.

As a result, the Zimbabwean star will miss a couple of games for Amakhosi including the Soweto derby at the end January.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.