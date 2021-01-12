We could have done better, says Swallows coach Truter

Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter was not impressed with his sides display during their 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates last weekend, but says he will gladly take the point earned from the match.

The Birds coach says his team could have done much better in the game, with the Buccaneers having an upper hand for the most part of the game.

Swallows had to rely on a late goal from substitute Kamohelo Mahlatsi, who cancelled out Ben Motswari’s 85th minute strike in order to earn a point.

“I wasn’t happy with the performance, I think we could have done better, especially tactically. But it’s a game against a big club, Pirates. We will take the point,” said the Swallows coach.

Swallows have enjoyed a positive start this campaign with the club yet to lose in their last 10 DStv Premiership matches.

They have recorded six wins and four draws, which places them second on log with 22 points, two points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who are on 24 after the same number of games.

Truter says the mistake his charges did was to change the way they are used to play.

“Our line-up hardly changes. If you can see certain tactics and certain patterns in our play from the previous games – they do not change. Not to be arrogant in this regard but it is a continuation from the previous game,” he continued.

“Not to be arrogant or disrespectful to other teams, but we will play our game and it’s up to you to adapt. That’s why I felt disappointed because Pirates forced us to change in the field and that’s where we lost it a bit.”

Another big factor that the Swallows coach believes hindered their game plan was the loss of midfielder Thabo Matlaba early on in the game due to an injury.

“The loss of festival was a huge loss, we had our game plan set on the left side with him. Targeting Pirates’ right side. So, it was a massive loss in the the first half.”

The Birds next travel up North to Limpopo where they will be meeting with Baroka FC in a league clash on Saturday.

