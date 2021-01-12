Cape Town City snap up ex-Pirates striker Shonga

Cape Town City announced on Tuesday that they had signed Zambian international striker Justin Shonga, who has been sold by struggling Tshakhuma FC just a few months into his contract.

City said on their official Twitter account that Shonga had signed a deal with them until June 2024.

???? | Cape Town City has reached a transfer agreement with TTM for the acquisition of Justin Shonga. The Zambian international centre-forward signs a deal until June 2024. Welcome to Cape Town Shonga! ????#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/xzwKWdUlrL — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 12, 2021

Shonga penned a deal with TTM after he was released by Orlando Pirates at the end of last season, but financial troubles have beset the Limpopo top flight outfit, who it appears can simply no longer afford to keep the marksman.

Shonga did impress in his brief spell in the Limpopo province, netting one goal in seven appearances for TTM, the winner in a Limpopo derby against Baroka FC on November 22.

The Zambian signed for Pirates in 2017, and after two good season, particularly the 2018/19 campaign, where he excelled for the Buccaneers in the Caf Champions League, Shonga found himself out of favour in the 2019/20 campaign, as he made just 11 appearances in all competitions, failing to score a single goal.

City have now bolstered their strikeforce for the rest of the season, having lost last season’s top scorer, Kermit Erasmus, who signed for Mamelodi Sundowns at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Jan Olde Riekerink’s side have been in good form in the new season, though they have slipped up in their last couple of games, losing to Swallows FC and then getting just a point this weekend in a 2-2 draw at Tshakhuma.

Cape Town City’s next match is at home to Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, and Shonga could yet make his debut there for the Mother City side.

