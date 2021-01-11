Swallows exceptional DStv Premiership run explained

For a team that just joined top-flight football, Swallows FC have become a forced to be reckoned in the DStv Premiership with some sterling performances early on this season.

Since the beginning of the campaign, the Birds have played 10 games, recording six wins, four draws and no losses.

In those games, Swallows coach Brandon Truter has had to come up against some of the big clubs like Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town City and more recently Orlando Pirates.

Still though, Truter’s charges have been able to hold their own and got wins against Amakhosi and City, before holding Bucs to a 1-1 draw.

Their remarkable start says a lot about Swallows intentions, making them a competitive team and not just in top flight league to add numbers having signed experienced players like Wandisile Letlabika, Musa Nyatama and Ruzaigh Gamildien to add into the experiences of Lebohang Mokoena and Vuyo Mere with a mixture of youngsters.

Truter, however, says their good run is nothing new and says it’s something that started while they were playing in the GladAfrica Championship last campaign.

“This run started in February 2020, it’s almost two calendar years that we are on. We carried on from where we left off in the GladAfrica. Not to blow my own trumpet, but the technical team we assembled, the guys we brought in – that made the transition from the GladAfrica to the PSL (DStv Premiership) a bit better. I think we were one of the stronger tactically organised teams in the GladAfrica,” said Truter.

“I remember signing a few of these (experienced) players at the beginning of the season and I can remember the headlines that were from the media saying Swallows is a retirement home. So, it pays to fit into the structure and we also built a culture at Swallows. It’s very difficult for a coach to build a culture of a club. The culture is one for all and all for one, that’s what we live by.”

Truter added that he was disappointed with the way his team played in the second half during their 1-1 draw with Pirates recently last Sunday, because according to their culture, they are supposed to be there for each other, but it wasn’t the case during the last halve in the Bucs match.

“That’s why I’m not too happy about what transpired in the second half in the pitch. Because we were a bit disjointed and we weren’t together. So, that’s our culture. We have certain rules at the team, but not that I’m asking you to press or put your body on the line.”

Swallows incredible run sees the club sitting in second place on the league table with 22 points after 10 games.

