Gabuza and Grobler partnership hitting the right notes 

Grobler currently leads the goal-scoring charts with nine goals while Gabuza has rattled the net on four occasions and that has pleased their coach Kaitano Tembo as his side has scored five goals in games.

“We are using Gabuza to his strength because he is strong aerially and he can hold the ball well for us and allow Bradley to play around him and that makes it a little bit difficult for opponents to plan for Bradley because Gabuza is doing all the hard work and as well as Kudakwashe Mahachi and Gamphani Lungu providing us width, which is what we needed,” said Tembo.

SuperSport dominated in their win away to TS Galaxy in Mbombela Saturday afternoon where Gabuza scored twice in the opening five minutes.

“We were very compact and we knew that they would start throwing numbers but the discipline was there, we were narrow and with a little bit of luck we should have scored more goals and I am very proud of the guys under the circumstances, especially with the heat but we managed to soak up their pressure,” said Tembo.

He continued: “We needed the win more, we don’t really focus on the negative, I think we knew that if we played more attacking football we have the players to score goals and we did that. If you play more attacking in this league you have more chances of creating opportunities and we did that and saw off the game very well.”

