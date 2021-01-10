Chiefs coach Hunt makes no excuses after United defeat

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says traveling to and from Angola to honour their Caf Champions League clash against affected his side’s energy in their league encourage with Maritzburg United.

United beat Chiefs 2-0 at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon courtesy of a Judas Moseamedi brace.

Chiefs returned to South Africa from Angola on Wednesday having quality for the group stages of the Caf Champions Legue, but they had to recover quickly to face United in a league game.

“That’s what’s happening with us. I thought we had a lot of the play but obviously a little bit of lack of energy in the areas,” the Amakhosi mentor told SuperSport TV.

“And obviously only having two central midfielders available so we couldn’t change much. But it is what it is.

“They gave a big effort on Tuesday. We couldn’t change it because we didn’t have anything else. But we can’t make excuses. Everyone’s in the same boat with Covid. We’ve got to be tougher, bigger, stronger. I thought for both goals we were a little bit weak. Is it really a 2-0 nil game? But it’s 2-0. That’s what it is.

“The second one’s a throw-in. The ball’s bouncing in the box and he’s controlled it. The ball should never be bouncing in the box. Not at this level. And the seonnd one, it’s been cleared and the ball’s been played back into the ruck. You’ve got to defend those situations better.

“We’ve got a lot of games. We’re getting more and more depleted so we’ve got to be very careful.”

