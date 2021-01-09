Safa and PSL skip testing referees for Covid-19

Safa Head of referees Abdul Ebrahim has alleged that the Premier Soccer League have not been tested for covid-19 since the start of the 2020/2021 Dstv Premiership season.

READ MORE: Chiefs defender Mathoho’s father passes away

Ebrahim revealed referees have been officiating PSL games without undergoing tests. He alleges the last time match officials were tested for Covid-19 was when the 2019/2020 season resumed and clubs went into the bio-bubble.

“There’s always going to be a risk involved if the sport needs to continue then that’s something that needs to be looked at. It is a huge concern; we take our lead from our medical department. We should be talking all the time with the medical department. If I were to give a personal opinion, I would advise everyone to lock themselves up at home.”

Referees have informed Safa of their concerns about the health risk their under which has led to the PSL and the soccer body discussing a way forward.

“This will be a collective discussion and decision for a way forward. I am sure there is an ongoing discussion between Safa and the PSL in this regard,” said Ebrahim.

“I don’t think there’s an incident where our referees have tested positive for Covid-19. It is important that everybody involved gets tested for Covid-19. It’s concerning and alarming and I am sure we will hear from the joint-liaison team on a way forward.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.