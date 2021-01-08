African Soccer 8.1.2021 04:14 pm

Chiefs, Sundowns Caf Champions League opponents revealed

Khaya Ndubane
Chiefs, Sundowns Caf Champions League opponents revealed

Khama Billiat celebrates after Leonardo Castro nets the winning goal in Kaizer Chiefs' 1-0 victory over Primeiro de Agosto on Tuesday. Pic: Baxkpagepix

The Caf Champions League group draw made in Cairo on Friday afternoon.

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have avoided defending champions Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League draw.

Amakhosi, who have qualified for the group stage for the first time, were drawn in Group C alongside Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco, Guinea’s Horoya and Atletico Petroleos (Petro Atletico) of Angola.

Gavin Hunt’s side will begin their group stage in Morocco where they’ll face Wydad and will finish the campaign with an away match in Guinea against Horoya.

The Brazilians are in Group B with DR Congo giants TP Mazembe, Al Hilal of Sudan and CR Belouizdad of Algeria.

Sundowns will host Al Hilal in their first group match before concluding their group campaign by hosting Belouizdad.

The full draw:

Group A

Al Ahly (Egypt)
AS Vita (DR Congo)
Simba (Tanzania)
El Merreikh (Sudan)

Group B

TP Mazembe (DR Congo)
Mamelodi Sundowns
Al Hilal (Sudan)
CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

Group C

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)
Horoya (Guinea)
Atletico Petroleos (Angola)
Kaizer Chiefs,

Group D

Esperance (Tunisia)
Zamalek (Egypt)
MC Alger (Algeria)
Teungueth (Senegal)

Matchdays: Feb 12-13, Feb 23, March 5-6, March 16, April 2-3, April 9-10

