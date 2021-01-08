Pirates look for redemption against Swallows

Orlando Pirates will be looking for redemption when they host Swallows FC in a DStv Premiership tie at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Truter’s Birds take on ‘dynamic’ Pirates

This is after the Buccaneers recorded their first loss of the season when they lost 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a league clash last weekend.

Bucs midfielder Ben Motshwari says it’s vital for them to bounce back with a win and the good thing is that they have had a full week to prepare for the match after their midweek Caf Confederation Cup match was cancelled.

The midfield maestro, however, knows that this is going to be a difficult game for them with Swallows having started the 2020/21 campaign on a positive note.

“Our preparations for the Swallows game have been going very well. We had a full week of training since the Caf game was cancelled. So, we had full week to focus on the mistakes we made against Sundowns. The guys are fully focused for the upcoming match against Swallows and it’s a bonus for us because we are playing at home. This (Orlando Stadium) is where we have to collect points. We are not supposed to lose at home and I think for us we have a good record,” said the midfielder.

The Birds are currently joint log leaders with Sundowns having collected 21 points after nine games.

“We know it’s going to be a difficult one because they are on form. They are second on the log they are doing quite well for themselves. But for us it’s a bonus because we lost away and now we coming back home and we have to bounce back strong.”

The Pirates and Swallows tie, which is one of the old fixtures in the South African football history, is known as the original Soweto derby.

Motshwari adds that he takes this match as one of the biggest games, but they won’t just be going there to play for the occasion, but to get maximum points.

“For me playing in the original derby – Orlando Pirates versus Swallows – I take it as one of the big games. I would like to win it. But not to focus on the derby itself, but to get maximum points for my club. It’s a special game, yes, but for us as Orlando Pirates it’s another game where we have to collect three points.”

While Swallows are joint log leaders, Pirates find themselves in fifth position on the log with 13 points in the bag.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.