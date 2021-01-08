PSL News 8.1.2021 12:11 pm

Chiefs defender Mathoho’s father passes away

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chiefs defender Mathoho’s father passes away

Erick Mathoho scored Chiefs' vital away goal. Pic: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Amakhosi announced on Friday morning that Mathoho’s father, Johannes Ntshavheni, has died at the age of 75.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Erick Mathoho could miss Saturday’s clash against Maritzburg United following the death of his father.

ALSO READ: Chiefs called out for being cry babies after ‘unpleasant’ trip to Angola

Amakhosi announced on Friday morning that Mathoho’s father, Johannes Ntshavheni, has died at the age of 75.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Erick Mathoho’s father, Johannes Ntshavheni Mathoho (1945-2021) on Thursday, 7 January. Our prayers go out to the Mathoho family in their time of grief,” read a tweet from Chiefs.

With Chiefs facing the Team of Choice in a DStv Premiership on Saturday, Mathoho could be granted compassionate leave.

When the Bafana Bafana defender lost his sister in June last year, he was granted the leave by the club.

Phakaaathi would like to send our heartfelt condolences to Erick Mathoho, his family and to Kaizer Chiefs during this difficult time of mourning.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Mining industry in the dark over Act

Editorials Time for Trump to depart the stage

Editorials Survey explains SA’s dozy leaders

world soccer It’s official: Percy Tau to play for Brighton in the English Premier League

Business News US Capitol riot: what the markets show


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition