Chiefs defender Mathoho’s father passes away

Kaizer Chiefs defender Erick Mathoho could miss Saturday’s clash against Maritzburg United following the death of his father.

ALSO READ: Chiefs called out for being cry babies after ‘unpleasant’ trip to Angola

Amakhosi announced on Friday morning that Mathoho’s father, Johannes Ntshavheni, has died at the age of 75.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Erick Mathoho’s father, Johannes Ntshavheni Mathoho (1945-2021) on Thursday, 7 January. Our prayers go out to the Mathoho family in their time of grief,” read a tweet from Chiefs.

With Chiefs facing the Team of Choice in a DStv Premiership on Saturday, Mathoho could be granted compassionate leave.

When the Bafana Bafana defender lost his sister in June last year, he was granted the leave by the club.

Phakaaathi would like to send our heartfelt condolences to Erick Mathoho, his family and to Kaizer Chiefs during this difficult time of mourning.

It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Erick Mathoho’s father, Johannes Ntshavheni Mathoho (1945-2021) on Thursday, 7 January. Our prayers go out to the Mathoho family in their time of grief. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/ZWzu9rCLwZ — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 8, 2021

Next Kaizer Chiefs Match! ????#DStvPrem

⚽️Kaizer Chiefs vs. Maritzburg United

????First Team

????️Saturday 09 January 2021

????FNB Stadium

????17h00

????SuperSport PSL

????NO FANS ALLOWED INSIDE OR OUTSIDE THE STADIUM!!!!#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/PFcrTi0CBf — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 7, 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.