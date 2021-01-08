Truter’s Birds take on ‘dynamic’ Pirates

Brandon Truter has managed to steer his Swallows FC team into the right direction so far in the DStv Premiership, with the club yet to lose a league match, but he knows things will be different coming up against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Swallows have collected 21 points in their last nine league games, recording six victories and three draws in the process.

Their impressive showing in the opening stages of the season has placed them as joint leaders with Mamelodi Sundowns on the early league table, though Downs have a better goal difference, with the Pretoria side occupying top spot on the standings, while the Birds are in second place.

In their most, recent game, Swallows edged Cape Town City 3-2 at the Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.

And now with the Pirates game coming up, dubbed as the ‘original Soweto derby’, Truter reckons it will test his players character.

“Pirates are a very different kettle of fish. I think they’re a very dynamic‚ very offensive-minded team. I think it’s going to be very different to what we have faced‚” said the Swallows coach after the Cape City clash.

“I think the Sunday game will be a very good test of our character and strength in this league. We’ll prepare as best as we can because it’s their home game.”

Pirates have have been blowing hot and cold in the league despite the club’s success in winning the MTN8.

The Buccaneers have only won three games, registered four draw and one loss in their last eight matches.

Bucs sit in fifth position with 13 points in the bag.

Josef Zinnbauer’s troops last league game saw them going 1-0 down to Sundowns last weekend.

With the Buccaneers having had a full week to prepare for the Swallows tie after their midweek Caf Confederation Cup game against Sagrada Esperanca called off, Truter believes Pirates will have an advantage going into this game.

“With their previous result as well I think they’re a bit under pressure to get the result and also I think they’ll be playing their first match this week,” he added.

“So they will be the fresher team and they have their backs to the wall and they’ll come out guns blazing. It is about us keeping it very tight at the back.”

