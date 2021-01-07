Chiefs’ Kambole still hopeful of finding his scoring boots

You get a sense that it hurts Kaizer Chiefs’ diminutive Zambian attacker Lazarous Kambole a little, that while the team have have had a whirlwind run to the group stages of the Caf Champions League, he hasn’t been able to make notable contribution.

READ MORE: Chiefs comment on unpleasant trip to Angola

Kambole has had his chances under Gavin Hunt, especially with Samir Nurkovic out injured. But he has yet to make the most of them.

“It is about believing in what I can do and it is starting to get onto the right track and hopefully I can score soon,” said Kambole.

“I am happy with the results and that we have advanced. It wasn’t an easy game (Chiefs won 1-0 against Primeiro De Agosto in Angola on Tuesday to advance to the group stages). It wasn’t easy for the past few games but we fought and … it has given us confidence.”

Kambole will hope for another run out when he comes up against the coach who brought him to Amakhosi, Ernst Middendorp, who is now at Maritzburg United. The two teams face off in the DStv Premiership tomorrow.

“They are coming off a win, they will be motivated and sit and try to see what we can do. It’s not going to be easy, but we just have to … win.

“Business is business, we’ll talk after the game,” he said of facing Middendorp.

While Amakhosi have been doing well on the continent, on the domestic front it has been so poor that some of their supporters are starting to worry about relegation becoming a reality towards the end of the season.

With just one win, four defeats and three draws, Amakhosi are 13th on the standings with just just two points between them and the Team of Choice.

Middendorp’s young side will have their tails up, especially for a fixture they will want to use keep up their momentum after beating Bloemfontein Celtic in their last match.

That was their first win of the season, after Middendorp came in to try and rescue the team following a woeful start to the campaign under Eric Tinkler.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.