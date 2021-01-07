Tembo lays down a challenge to his attackers

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler has contributed over half of Matsatsantsa A Pitori’s goals in the DStv Premiership so far this season, netting eight of the 14 as he leads the race for the Golden Boot.

Kaitano Tembo, however, is not pleased with the rate in which his other players have been contributing towards the goal tally and he has challenged them to do a lot better. One person he singled out is Sipho Mbule, who Tembo was not impressed with in a 2-2 draw against Chippa United on Wednesday evening.

“His contribution was only on the set-plays and he never really got into good areas, he only had one decent ball which he played to Bradley for the assist. As talented as he is, he needs to help his teammates and we need him to be on the ball a bit more and get into effective areas.

“He lacked that energy against Chippa, that is why the opposition had so much time in the midfield because Teboho Mokoena was a little bit overworked. I know that he will look back and he will know that that was not his best performance, he can do better and I expect more from him,” said Tembo.

“I am very demanding of the rest of the team, especially other attacking players, to chip in with goals. Thamsanqa Gabuza is doing that, he scored his second goal in the last two games which is very good because we also want to see the goals being spread all over the team,” Tembo added.

“We will work on that, especially on players like Sipho, he needs to score more. We need Teboho to score more as well.

On Grobler, who is SuperSport’s all-time leading goal scorer, Tembo said his form should be credited to those behind the scenes.

“Bradley has really done well and that is because we have really managed him as a collective in terms of injuries. The conditioning team has really done a good job on him and that is why he has done well and he is playing with fluidity and no pain. We know that he is a quality player and he is one of the best finishers in the league. He has proven that time and time again and we are happy that he scores goals.”