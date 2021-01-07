Chiefs comment on unpleasant trip to Angola

Kaizer Chiefs have revealed how their trip to Angola was made unpleasant by the country’s department of health.

Amakhosi were in Angola to play Clube Desportivo 1º de Agosto in the leg of the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

Despite the challenges they face in Angola, Chiefs managed to conjure up a 1-0 win over Desportivo on Tuesda to progress to the group stages of the continental competition with a 1-0 aggregate after the sides drew 0-0 in the first leg in South Africa.

“We are back home Khosi nation after 3 tough days in Angola. The ministry of health in Angola made it an unpleasant trip but our troops were resilient, remained resolute and did not lose focus,” read a statement from Chiefs sent through the club’s Twitter account.

“A huge word of gratitude goes to Primeiro de Agosto, especially their manager Untonesa Sampaio, who went over and above the call of duty to ensure that he helped as much as they could. Our Angolan opponents were professional and we are grateful for that. Obrigado Agosto!

“Thank you to South Africa’s ambassador to Angola, Mr OE Monareng and his staff for their special visit even though they were barred from engaging or meeting us by the ministry of health and the police in Angola.

“We appreciate the ambassador’s support and hope they deliver the message to the government about the difficulties we encountered.

“Due to the pandemic and what is being referred to as the new variant from South Africa, & despite negative results and adhering to all the rules and precautions, we were not treated well by the medical authorities. Just a caution to any of u who will be travelling. (Please be) careful!”

