Kaizer Motaung reflects on a difficult year as Chiefs turn 51

Kaizer Motaung reflected on a tough year for the club, as Chiefs celebrated their 51st birthday on Thursday.

Amakhosi were hoping to celebrate their 50th year with the DStv Premiership title, but missed out on the final day of last season to Mamelodi Sundowns. Chiefs have also been hit by a transfer ban which has left them off the pace in the new season, though they have now made it for the first time into the Caf Champions League group stages.

Amakhosi have also had their share of bereavements, recently losing club legend and longest-serving captain Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng.

“It is such a honour and privilege to witness how this Club has grown and developed over the last 51 years. Every anniversary is special, and we recognise it as yet another achievement. I wish to acknowledge those who have contributed to who we are today,” Motaung told the club’s official website on Thursday.

“So many people have been instrumental in creating this iconic brand. It is important to recognise the fact that without our backers, sponsors, and partners we would not have reached this stage in history. I would also like make a special dedication to our passionate and die-hard supporters who are the cornerstone of our success. Truly, we stand on the shoulders of giants and I would like to thank each supporter who has been our rock whether we win, lose or draw.”

“Our 50th anniversary was meant to be a special moment in history, but as we all know our plans were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started brightly and focused our attention to lifting the Premiership until COVID-19 struck and halted our plans. We lost the title at the final hurdle of the league marathon. Be that as it may, we are entering this anniversary with a renewed commitment to do our best. We still face difficulties and challenges given the continued pandemic, but we remain positive with the promise of hope as we seek out the opportunities to claw back what belongs to us.”

“Sadly, we have lost many friends due to COVID-19 and other illnesses. Indeed, we have just lost a legend in Ryder Mofokeng who will be buried this week. Ryder and many other fallen heroes of the past have contributed immensely to our success – they leave a massive legacy and big boots to fill. We would not be here today without their commitment to this journey. I wish to send my heartfelt condolences once more to the Mofokeng family”.

Motaung ended his address by appealing to Chiefs fans to follow the COVID-19 rules, so that they can return to the stadiums to watch their beloved Amakhosi as soon as possible.

“As we recognise this day, I appeal to all to continue following COVID-19 protocols and regulations so that we can fight the pandemic with the end goal of getting supporters back into stadiums as soon as possible.”

