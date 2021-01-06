Mvala is Champions League quality, says Mngqithi

When Mamelodi Sundowns unveiled Mothobi Mvala as one of their signings a couple of months ago, a lot of eyebrows rose, with many wondering where and how the former Highlands Park midfielder would fit in the star-studded Masandawana side.

Mvala was left out of the side in countless domestic games but when he was eventually given a chance, he marked his league debut with a goal, much like he did in the Caf Champions League where he has scored two goals in as many appearances.

Seemingly, he has proven his doubters wrong and his coach, Manqoba Mngqithi believes there is a lot more to come from the 26-year-old.

“When we bought him we hoped to get those goals because he chips in about eight goals per season and that is very important when you are getting a player that is playing as midfielder and he contributes in and around the D-line, which we call zone 14 in football. He is very dangerous and deadly in that position, that is where he scored in Botswana,” said Mngqithi.

“We are just excited to see him not crumbling because at times, most players who join Sundowns and were key players at their previous team and they are not getting game time, they get disillusioned and start getting this negative information and they lose focus. But he is a very good boy, he has been working silently behind the scenes and we are all excited with what we are getting from him but we believe he can do more.”

Sundowns have the tendency of signing players for specific competitions and it appears as though Masandawana faithful are set to see more of Mvala in the Champions League as Sundowns progressed to the group stages for the sixth time on the spin.

“We are still working hard on his attacking play technically and his build up from the back, body positioning and all those elements that would help him not to be easily pressed or being a pressing trigger. He has got a good fight in him and he is a very good player for the Champions League, we can all see that. When we brought him in we knew that for the fight in Africa you need soldiers and he is one of those.”

