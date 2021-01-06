Al Ahly still hopeful of signing Sundowns star Gaston Sirino

Al Ahly transfer advisor Adly El-Keiy has revealed that the Egyptian giants could approach Mamelodi Sundowns once again to sign Gaston Sirino at the end of the season.

ALSO READ: Al Ahly, Sundowns talks over Sirino break down

The nine-time African champions tried to sign the Uruguayan forward recently, but talks fell through between both clubs after failing to agree on a transfer fee.

El-Keiy has revealed that they could approach Sundowns again to sign as his side could already be lining up his replacement.

“In the future, it could be easier to sign Sirino,” El-Keiy is quoted as saying by Kingfut.

“Sundowns could be preparing to replace him right now as his contract is approaching its end, but Al Ahly will definitely not be signing him in the current transfer window.”

Al Ahly, however, will need to break the bank in order to sign Sirino as the forward recently committed to a long term deal with the Brazilians.

ALSO READ: Castro strikes as Chiefs reach Champions League group stages

Sirino has been heavily linked with a transfer to Al Ahly for months now as the player looks to reunite with former head coach Pitso Mosimane.

The 29-year-old was said to be keen on a move to the Red Devils and reportedly expressed his desire to leave Sundowns.

He recently posted a cryptic message on his Instagram account, saying: “Maybe not today or tomorrow, but sooner or later I will achieve my dreams.”

Meanwhile, Al Ahly booked their spot in the CAF Champions League group stages after handing AS SONIDEP a 4-0 drubbing in the second leg of their first round tie in Cairo.

Pitso Mosimane’s side won 5-0 on aggregate to advance to the group stages.

The group stage draw will take place on Friday, January 8, at 2pm SA time.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.