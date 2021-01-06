TTM coach Masutha rues missed chances in Stellies loss

Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila coach Joel Masutha bemoaned his charges lack of using their goal scoring chances as they suffered a 2-0 loss to Stellenbosch FC in a DStv Premiership clash at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday night.

Two second half goals from the Cape side sealed the victory for Stellenbosch, with the first goal coming in the 65thminute thanks Marc Van Heerden, before Phatutshedzo Nange extended the lead with less than 10 minutes of regular time left to the end of the match.

The away side could have easily been the first to break the deadlock when they got a penalty in the 18th minute, but former Orlando Pirates winger Thabo Rakhale’s spot-kick was saved by the Mother City shot-stopper Lee-Raoul Langeveldt.

“I think we had a fantastic first half, we were all over them. We wanted to score an early goal because since we started we have not scored in the first half. We got a penalty and we got three good opportunities that we couldn’t finish and that is a sign that you won’t get anything on the day,” said Masutha.

“In the second half we tried to continue from where we left off, unfortunately the energy levels were not up to the level of the first half. So, I can say we got tired and they got three very good opportunities and they scored two which killed that little believe in our boys.”

Masutha narrated the match as the game of two halves, with his charges having taken control of the tie in the first stanza, before letting it slip in the last second and Stellies capitalised.

However, he added that his players never stopped trying to look for a goal, but things didn’t just go their way on the night.

“We never stopped trying, unfortunately we couldn’t (score). I think it was game of two halves, first half we dominated we created many chances, second half it was theirs.”

This was TTM’s second loss of the season after eight games, with the club having recorded one win and five draws.

They are placed in position 12 on the log with eight points.

For Stellies, they managed to register their third victory of the season after playing to three draws and three losses.

They currently occupy seventh spot on league standings with 12 points in the bag.

