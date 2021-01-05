Khune heartbroken by loss of Chiefs legend Ryder Mofokeng

Itumeleng Khune has described former Kaizer Chiefs captain Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng as an “inspiration” and a “legend” and says he is deeply saddened by the passing of the man who coached him when he first joined the Amakhosi development side.

Kaizer Chiefs announced on Saturday that Mofokeng had passed away aged 70, after which Khune posted a photo of himself and the defender who led Chiefs for a decade between 1975 and 1985.

Robala Ka Kgotso Mokwetlisi ???????? pic.twitter.com/rLBD9ZBQ9Z — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) January 2, 2021

“It is very sad to wake up to the …. news of the passing of … coach Mofokeng, the longest captain to have served the club, with distinction, pride and dignity,” said Khune.

“I have learned a lot from Ryder and had the opportunity to work with him in the development ranks. He was my head coach in the Under-17s and Under-19s (at Chiefs).

“I am heartbroken to have lost him and the same goes for the Kaizer Chiefs family. We have lost a legend, may his soul Rest in Peace.”

Khune revealed how Mofokeng’s personality stood out from the moment he met him.

“When I joined Chiefs’ development in 2000, I remember before you … shook his hand, you would (have to) do push ups. He would stare you in the eyes and stare at you and say ‘go down!’. You wouldn’t know what he meant and would look at other players, saying ‘you have to do push ups before you meet coach Ryder!’ I quickly did push ups!

“I remember I was not counting and as soon as I thought I got to 20, he was like, ‘you didn’t count, start from scratch!’ he had a great personality … and we learned a lot from him. Especially with the captaincy role, I got to sit down with him and ask him how he managed to become the longest-serving captain of Chiefs. I wanted to follow in his footsteps and he sat me down and gave me advice, to work hard and be a good leader on and off the field.

“Those things I learned from him and even as we speak I am still club captain because of those words from him.”

