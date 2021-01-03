Sundowns co-coach Mngqithi hails ‘soldier’ Peter Shalulile 

When referee Phillip Tinyani blew the final whistle to signal the end of the DStv Premiership contest between Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, it was no brainer for the pundits who had to select the Man-of-the-Match that Peter Shalulile was the obvious choice following a top-shelve performance in Masandawana’s 1-0 win.

Downs co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi likened Shalulile to members of the military force whose energy levels are always high and consistent.

“Peter is one of the rare breeds, you wish for the kind of money that is paid to our players they would have the same mentality and professionalism in terms of their work because I regard him as a soldier, he runs the whole 90 minutes nonstop. He can press the back-four and it is very rare to find someone who can press everybody and still give you the same energy going forward,” said Mngqithi.

“For me he is one of the best buys that we got this season. But I must say that most of the guys whom we brought in are really coming in handy. Mothobi Mvala is showing his class now, he is beginning to really show how much of a grafter he is. There are many others, Kermit Erasmus has been instrumental as well so I wouldn’t want to single him out. I believe we have got a very big bunch of committed players but Peter, of course, has got some rare characteristics and his intensity is unbelievable,” Mngqithi added.

The Sundowns mentor went on to rave about the capabilities of newly recruited defender Brain Onyango, who scored the sole goal against the Buccaneers.

“There are some elements in Onyango that we thought were going to help us, we have always followed him even when he got injured we were following him. He is tactically sound and he one of the best passers of the ball,” said Mngqithi.

However, Mngqithi revealed some of Onyango’s shortcomings.

“He just needs to work a little bit harder in his build up play because he used to playing where centre backs are not part of it but he can work on it because technically he is not bad at all, if he can just improve his body position because at times he just exposes himself as a pressing trigger but he is quality that we believe he will help us in a long run.”

