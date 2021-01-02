Maritzburg register first win of the season

A brace by Thabiso Kutumela was enough to earn Maritzburg United a 2-1 win over Bloemfontein Celtic and their first victory of the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season.

The win also saw the Team of Choice move away from the bottom of the log standings for the first time this season.

Maritzburg started the game well and could have taken the lead in as early as the fourth minute through Tebogo Tlolane, but his shot was saved by Sipho Chaine.

Kutumela finally broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when he rounded off Chaine and slotted the ball into an empty net after he was put through on goals by Keagan Buchanan.

The Bafana Bafana striker grabbed his brace in the 35th minute from the penalty spot after Ryan De Jongh brought down Daylon Claasen inside the penalty box.

The Team of Choice took their 2-0 lead into the half-time break.

Siwelele took the game to the home side in the second half as they push hard for goals.

They were rewarded for their efforts eight minutes from time when Victor Letsoalo pulled one back for them, but the goal came a little bit too late for them as Maritzburg managed to hold on to their slender lead until the final whistle.

In the end, Maritzburg coach Ernst Middendorp was happy with the victory, but believed that they could have done better to manage the game.

“We had several good moments. Going forward we looked good but didn’t manage the game well. That will come with time and confidence. We move on,” said Middendorp after the game at Harry Gwala Stadium.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.