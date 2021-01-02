Want-away Sirino won’t walk back into the team, says Sundowns co-coach Mngqithi

The dust may have settled in the Gaston Sirino transfer saga where he was holding out for a move away from Mamelodi Sundowns to reunite with his former coach Pitso Mosimane at Al-Ahly.

Both clubs revealed that transfer talks between them collapsed last week as the clubs could not agree on a transfer fee for the skilful Uruguayan attacking wizard.

Having signed a five-year contract extension in June last year, Sirino has no choice but to put his failed move behind him and avail himself for selection as he has missed countless games during the negotiations.

However, Downs co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi says Sirino will have to fight for his place in the team as the side has learned to win without the influential star.

“At a certain point, mentally, he was all over but now he is back in training and he needs to fight for his place in the team. He can see that the team is moving forward without him and it is very easy at Sundowns to be forgotten,” said Mngqithi after his side beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the opening DStv Premiership match of the year.

“He is working very hard at training and we are hoping to see him soon, it is just unfortunate that for medical reasons he could not play this one but we are hoping that in the next one he would have found his fitness and fight for his place in the team.”

Mngithi continued: “It is not going to be an easy one, it won’t be a walk in the park because the boys who are inside are giving their best but we know what he is capable of, when he comes on he adds to our depth.”

