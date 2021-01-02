local soccer 2.1.2021 05:39 pm

Kaizer Chiefs legend Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies

Citizen reporter
Kaizer Chiefs legend Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies

70-year-old Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng. Image: Twitter/@KaizerChiefs

70-year-old Mofokeng was the team’s longest serving captain. 

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the death of the club’s former captain, Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng. 

70-year-old Mofokeng was the team’s longest serving captain, leading the side for 11 years.  

Kaizer Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung expressed his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the club to Mofokeng’s loved ones. 

“Robala ka kgotso Phoka,” the club said. 

Condolences poured in from across the sports fraternity, with fans and players expressing their shock and sadness at his passing.

After his tenure as captain and later co-manager with Nelson Dladla in 1993, Mofokeng was a goalkeeper coach at the Kaizer Chiefs youth development academy. 

Compiled by Nica Richards

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition