Starting XI: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates

Log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns meet Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium today.

With both teams still unbeaten in the league so far, so much is expected in this game.

The Brazilians, who are tied with Swallows FC on 18 points at the top, will be looking to extend their lead by beating Pirates today.

A win for the fifth-placed Buccaneers will not only see them move to third position on the log, but will also see them close the gap between them and the leaders to just two points.

Sundowns will be without their leading goalscorer Themba Zwane this afternoon. Other players who are out of today’s game are Ricardo Goss, George Maluleka, Hashim Domingo, Promise Mkhuma, Mauricio Affonso, Gift Motupa and Gaston Sirino.

Pirates on the other side will be without Zakhele Lepasa who is nursing an injury.

The starting line-ups:

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Onyango, Mudau, Lakay, Nascimento, Onyango, Coetzee, Mvala, Maboe, Morena, Modiba, Shalulile

Orlando Pirates XI: Sandilands, Hlatshwayo, Nyauza, Jooste, Maela, Motshwari, Makaringe, Lorch, Dzvukamanja, Hotto

