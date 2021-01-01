Sundowns set to rotate squad for Pirates clash 

Rhulani Mokwena has hinted that Mamelodi Sundowns might come out with a different looking side when they resume action in the DStv Premiership on Saturday afternoon in a clash against Orlando Pirates.

The Masandawana co-head coach has suggested that his side is running short of personnel lately but says Sundowns are the last team to complain about the lack of personnel and will field a decent side at Loftus Versfeld.

“As difficult as it is… so far so good. We have a lot of confidence and we are looking forward to the next match. We are not a club that cries over the unavailability of players, we are blessed to have some much quality with our squad at our disposal,” said Mokwena.

“Is it changes for rotation? No, is it changes because we want to give opportunities to players? No, it would be irresponsible for us to do that when so many people have invested so much into the club.”

Sundowns, being the third biggest club in the country based on support base, has forced Mokwena to take the club’s supporters into consideration when he sits down with co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi and senior coach Steve Komphela.

“There are so many people who have invested their emotions and therefore we have to be extremely cautious and diligent and being responsible with regards with how we use the playing personnel. The reality is that we have been forced into playing different cards in different matches but we don’t complain about it because we have the quality to be able to go into matches knowing that we can go into matches and get a very good result,” said Mokwena.

“The squad status, relating to the unavailability of some players has not really changed because we are still struggling with injuries and many other medical conditions because we have to be careful and sensitive to any signs of illnesses and make sure that they are taken very seriously and we have to adhere to the red flags that are raised by our medical department,” he added.

Before going on the Christmas break, Sundowns travelled to Botswana to take on Jwaneng Galaxy in the Caf Champions League first round match. They return to the league as leaders, tied with Swallows FC on 18 points.

“We have tried to reintegrate some of the players and hopefully we will have a better squad to choose from for the next game against Pirates. It is a difficult time to try and manage the program because we went to Jwaneng and then we came back and gave the players a couple of days off to have the Christmas festivities with their different detailed individual programs to try and maintain levels of physical conditioning and making sure they are looking in good shape.”