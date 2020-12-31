No time for pity party at Sundowns, says Mokwena ahead of Pirates clash 

Mamelodi Sundowns were among the first top-flight teams to return to training after the Christmas break as they look ahead to the 2020/21 DStv Premiership opening game against rivals Orlando Pirates, who they host on Saturday afternoon in the capital city. ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates will beat Mamelodi Sundowns – Mothibi

Sundowns were also on the list of South African teams that had to remain active a little while longer after the final round of the league fixtures in 2020 as they had some business in the Caf Champions League where Downs beat Botswana side Jwareng Galaxy 2-0 in the first-leg of the first round.

Masandawana co-head coach, Rulani Mokwena says while their schedule is tight, he does not expect anyone to feel sorry for his side as they are aware the demands that come with being at the helm of an ambitious team like Sundowns.

“It is cut throat, there is not a lot of time between games for players to have a festive season but it the profession that we chose and we have got to make sure that we adhere to the call and the responsibility of serving Mamelodi Sundowns,” said Mokwena.

“We have got to serve with dignity and responsibility and make sure that we are in the best condition to win matches to make our people proud,” Mokwena added.

Downs are still mourning the death of their defender Motjeka Madisha, who is believed to have died in a car accident earlier this month. However, the family are following certain procedures before confirming the death together with the club. Nonetheless, key figures like Mokwena have publicly mourned the untimely passing away of Madisha.

“We are in a difficult situation and we know that and we accept that but no one has time for a pity party. In fact, the budget was never to serve pity parties, we can’t want people to feel sorry for us and we can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” said Mokwena.

He added: “We have to make sure that we continue with the race and that is what we have to do at the moment and make sure that we are strong, we are ready. We are Mamelodi Sundowns and we have to make sure that we serve with dignity, responsibility and distinction and that’s very important for us.”