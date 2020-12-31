Why didn’t Al Ahly win Champions League in past seven years, Pitso responds to Hassan criticism

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has responded to the criticism directed to him by Ittihad of Alexandria sporting director Ibrahim Hassan.

This was after Mosimane led the Red Devils to a 4-0 win over Ittihad on Monday.

Mahmoud Kahraba, Hussein El-Shahat, Mohamed Sherif, and Akram Tawfik scored the goals for Al Ahly.

Hassan refused to accept the defeat graciously, saying anyone would win trophies as Al Ahly head coach.

“If we took charge of Al Ahly we will win trophies. If Pitso coached any other team in the league, he will get sacked after two games,” said Hassan.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has since responded to Hassan’s criticism.

“I respect his [Ibrahim Hassan’s] opinion. Maybe his statements suit clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City as well, but what I know that football does not work like that,” said Mosimane as quoted by Kingfut.

“If it was like that so why didn’t Al Ahly win the Champions League in the past seven years?

“Being Al Ahly doesn’t mean we are automatically the winners of every game. We have to prepare for games and work hard to win,” he added.

Mosimane is yet to taste defeat as Al Ahly coach. The former Bafana Bafana coach has led the Red Devils in 14 games, winning 13 while drawing the other one with 10 men against Pyramids FC.

He has lifted the 2020 Caf Champions League, the Egypt Cup as well as the league title so far with the Egyptian giants.

