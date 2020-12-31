Orlando Pirates will beat Mamelodi Sundowns – Mothibi

It’s a clash that is expected to go either way, but former Orlando Pirates striker James Mothibi is optimistic that Bucs will walk away with a victory when they meet up with Mamelodi Sundowns in a DStv Premiership tie at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

Mothibi acknowledges that Sundowns have had the upper hand against Pirates in the past despite last season, but believes this is the season where the Buccaneers are going to dominate, but he is anticipating this encounter to be physical and tactical.

“It’s going to be a physical game but tactical game. First half will be a bit slow because it will look like they are scared of each other. But the second half you will see a very good game. But I foresee Pirates winning this game 1-0 or 2-1. It will be a Pirates win without taking anything away from Sundowns, they are a big team. Yes, Sundowns have been dominating in the last couple of years, but this time around Pirates won’t allow them to dominate,” said Mothibi, who used to dye his hair blonde during his playing days.

“So, I’m giving it to Pirates, not because I used to play for Pirates but this is all because of the way the club has been playing. I’ve always praised Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, Downs under Pitso Mosimane and Chiefs under Stuart Baxter. But now it’s time for Pirates coach to dominate the PSL, they are going to win this game.”

The Buccaneers have already tasted success this season after the club won the MTN8 trophy by beating Bloemfontein Celtic in the final.

Having achieved that, the former Bucs striker adds that the players should continue working hard in order to be more successful.

“Yes, they won the MTN8 and they are confident, but my advice to Pirates players is that they must not lose focus. The moment you get confident you relax and when you relax you lose focus. So, I’m pleading to them to focus, work hard and complain less. Their sweat must be their success.”

In their last two meetings in the league, the Soweto club won the first round 1-0 before playing to a goalless draw in the second round.

