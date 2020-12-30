Seema joins Leopards after Chippa exit

Lehlohonolo Seema, who was axed by Chippa United last week, has found a new home at Black Leopards.

The former Lesotho international has joined Lidoda Duvha as assistant to head coach Dylan Kerr.

Big boost for ⁦@lidodaduvha⁩ technical team with the addition of Lehlohonolo Seema. pic.twitter.com/Szt0J7XcbG — Black Leopards FC (@lidodaduvha) December 30, 2020

He will be working alongside fellow assistant Morgan Shivambu as they try to take the team away from the bottom half of the DStv Premiership standings.

Seema co-coached Bloemfontein Celtic with John Maduka before making a surprise move to Chippa in July last year.

He was fired by Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi last week after a poor start to the 2020/21 season. He was replaced by Luc Eymael.

Mpengesi, however, was forced to terminate the Belgian coach’s contract 24 hours later following an outcry from the public and from the Eastern Cape.

Eymael has since been replaced by former TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela, who returned to the club after he was also sacked by Mpengesi in 2018.

Meanwhile, Mpengesi says Malesela’s return to the team will place them back to playing entertaining football and will help groom youngsters like he has previously done before.

“It was not a difficult decision to make, because we have a backing of the supporters. As you know Coach Dance is a favourite among our supporters. So, we had to look at the squad that we have, we have a lot of young ones (youngsters) and coach Malesela is very good when it comes to coaching young ones. He has a proven record of working with young ones.

‘You remember during his tenure (at Chippa) in the past we had players like Thembinkosi Lorch, Xola Mlambo, Paseka Mako, Phetso Maphanga and they were all developed by him. We wish him all the best and we now know that Chippa United is going to play entertaining football,” said the Chippa chairman.

