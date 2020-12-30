Karuru wants Leopards to finish in top eight 

Ovidy Karuru says their main objective at Black Leopards this season is to make sure that they don’t end up fighting for survival at the end of the season.

Karuru, who joined Lidoda Duvha at the beginning of the season, believes he was brought into the club to help Lidoda Duvha finish in the top eight this season.

The Zimbabwean international is aiming at scoring a lot of goals for the Limpopo based outfit and at least finish within the top half of the DStv Premiership.

“It’s not about me, I just want to see the team do well, as for me, if I can score more goals. I think I have to do that so that I can help the team achieve their goals. What we said as a group is that we are tired of fighting relegation or playing playoffs, we just to finish in a respectable position hopefully in a top eight,” said Karuru.

“Before I joined Black Leopards I was called to the national team without a club and a lot of people questioned it. I’m happy I got the chance to play and one of the coaches saw me playing there without a club. They thought if I could play in the national team without a team I could help them going forward.”

Karuru is not happy with their results in their last three matches before the Christmas break.

He says they could have done better after playing to a 2-2 draw against Kaizer Chiefs, 1-1 against Tshakuma Tsha Madzvhandila before losing 2-1 to Swallows FC.

“It’s not pleasing because at the end of the day if you look at our last three games you could say we lost seven points. We could have won against Chiefs, we could have managed the game against Tshakuma and against Swallows we could have killed in the first 20 minutes because we were all over them. But it’s part of football, you win some and you lose some. We just have to raise our heads up, keep on going and keep on pushing each other.”

Leopards are currently occupying position 15th on the league standings with five points from eight matches.

