Grobler not deterred by constant Orlando Pirates link – Tembo

When SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo reflects on his side’s first eight games played before the Christmas break in the DStv Premiership, he will certainly be pleased with Bradley Grobler’s contribution to SuperSport’s third-place position behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and Swallows FC.

Grobler has been enjoying a good vein of form, having scored seven goals and made a single assist, tied with Masandawana’s Themba Zwane, who has also banged in seven goals and has one assist to his name.

Tembo says Grobler’s performance is remarkable given the transfer talk linking him with a move to Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

The United mentor is certain that the transfer talks and flirting with a move to the Sea Robbers did not unsettle the veteran striker.

“I have no doubt in my mind because I see him at training and I see the attitude in the matches, it has not changed, he is carrying on from where he left off last season,” said Tembo.

“I know there will always be talk but at the same time, until something happens he is concentrating on his game and he has been doing that, I am quite happy with his contribution to the team and he is one of our senior players, he helps the youngsters and that is important to us,” he added.

Tembo went on to encourage youngster Sipho Mbule to up his game and deliver more consistent performances, insisting that Mbule’s talent cannot go to waste, saying it needs to be nurtured.

“Technically Sipho is one of the best players in the league, he has changed the way he plays but he needs to affect matches a bit more. In our game against Chiefs he got into good areas he does not usually get into and he also needs to try and improve on his fitness levels because when he gets tired he starts to make a lot of mistakes and that is one area we need to try and work on,” said Tembo.

The Matsatsantsa A Pitori mentor added: “Last season he had a good start and thereafter he disappeared towards the end of the season in the bubble, so we need him to be more consistent in creating goals for his teammates and he has to improve on his scoring because you can’t have a talented player like that who you don’t use to his full potential and that is what we are trying to do.”

