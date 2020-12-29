Former Chiefs player Karuru enjoying his stay at Leopards 

Ovidy Karuru says he is enjoying his time at Black Leopards with everyone having welcomed him with open arms at the club.

ALSO READ: Tembo rates SuperSport’s chances in DStv Premiership race

The former Kaizer Chiefs winger, who joined Lidoda Duvha last year December, says what really triggered him to sign with the Limpopo-based outfit is the eagerness to succeed shown by the club chairman David Thidiela and some players at the team who convinced him to join them.

“I think I fitted in very well because as you can see it is quite a good group that I’m working with. Before I joined I was talking with some of them over the phone and they asked me to come and join and I will enjoy my stay here and I’m enjoying,” said the Zimbabwean international, who had a spell with AmaZulu FC before going to Lidoda Duvha.

“Because in football for a player you perform you must join a team where you feel wanted. When they call you and say ‘come and join’ you must know that they want you. You don’t force to play at a team which doesn’t want you. I spoke to the owner of the team Mr David Thidiela and I also had a chat with the coach and that made me join the group.”

Karuru is certainly relishing his stay at Leopards with the winger having proven to be vital member of the club.

He was the hero for the club before the Christmas break when he scored a brace against his former club Amakhosi in their 2-2 draw.

The Zimbabwean international believes the squad is in a very good place, but what they really need to work on is ensuring that they don’t allow teams to come back into the game once they have taken the lead.

“It’s our first day today (Monday) and everyone is raring to go. If you saw our past three games we were playing well, unfortunately I don’t know maybe it was lack of concentration or fatigue because we were leading most of the games and teams come back to equalise. I think we are doing good, we just have to work on that, if we lead no one is going to score against us.”

Lidoda Duvha are preparing for their first game of 2021 against Golden Arrows away from home on Tuesday, January 5.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.