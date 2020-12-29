Why the Sundowns versus Pirates clash promises to be a humdinger

In the last few years, clashes between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have been electrifying with some unexpected results at the end.

The clubs are preparing to kickstart the new year with a fixture set to be played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

When you look at both clubs, they have had decent starts to the season, with Downs currently being joint log leaders with Swallows FC on 18 points. But the Pretoria outfit has a better goal difference which puts them on top of the DStv Premiership standings.

Sundowns are currently unbeaten in the League, having managed to record five wins and three draws in their last eight games, scoring 16 and only conceding five goals in the process.

Downs have proven to be very lethal in front of goals and they continue to be dominant with midfielder Themba Zwane being the early top scorer with seven goals to his name.

It might be early in the season, but the way Sundowns have started this campaign will motivate them to try and go on and defend their league title.

When it comes to the Buccaneers, the club really looks good with their play having bolstered their squad this season.

Pirates are very competitive and it showed in their way to winning the MTN8 before going into the break.

With the team having managed to end their trophy drought, they are expected to walk tall for the remainder of the season and challenge for everything coming their way.

It hasn’t been the best of starts for them in their league campaign though, but it has also not been very bad.

For example, like Sundowns, Pirates are also unbeaten in the league.

They have played seven games, recording three wins and four draws, which places them in position five on the standings with 13 points in the bag.

Only five points separates them from the top teams and getting a result against Downs on Saturday will put them on a right track to count themselves as league contenders, whereas Sundowns will be eager to extend their lead.

There is so much at stake for this clash, which also includes the bragging rights from both set of supporters at the clubs.

