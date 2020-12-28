Al Ahly, Sundowns talks over Sirino break down

Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday announced that it has terminated discussions with Al Ahly for the services of Gaston Sirino.

In a statement, the Brazilians stated that “the clubs are too far from each other on the transfer fee” for the Uruguayan forward.

“The good relations between the President of Al Ahly, Mr. Mahmoud El Khatib, and the President of Mamelodi Sundowns Dr. Patrice Motsepe will continue the good relations between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly but there is no point or purpose in continuing the discussions on Gaston Sirino,” read the Sundowns statement.

“Sundowns will continue releasing players to European, African and other football countries like it did for Percy Tau, Keagan Dolly, Bongani Zungu, Ivorian international Siaka Tiéné, and other players but the transfer fee must be competitive as Mamelodi Sundowns is consistently paying high internationally competitive transfer fees for the players that it acquires.

“Gaston Sirino must now focus on his football and compete for a starting position at Mamelodi Sundowns.”

As reported earlier, Al Ahly’s head of transfers Amir Tawfik has confirmed that they are in talks with Sundowns over a move for Sirino.

“Sirino has always been a transfer target for Al Ahly,” Tawfik is quoted as saying by Kingfut.

“There has been contact before, and if anything happens, the club will officially announce it.

“We are talking with the Sundowns officials, and if any serious development occurs, we will begin negotiations with the player then.”

It’s not clear at this stage if talks will be reopened during the transfer period as Sirino has reportedly made it clear that he wants to join Al Ahly.

