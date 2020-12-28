Malesela has backing of supporters, claims Chippa chairman Mpengesi 

Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi says new coach Dan Malesela has the backing of supporters and they will stand by him to lead to greater heights.

Malesela was announced as the new Chippa head coach following the sacking of Lehlohonolo Seema and the dramatic overturn of Luc Eymael’s appointment at the club, who was bound to take charge of the Chilli Boys.

He returns to the club after being sacked by Mpengesi in 2018.

Mpengesi says Malesela’s return to the team will place them back to playing entertaining football and will help groom youngsters like he has previously done before.

“It was not a difficult decision to make, because we have a backing of the supporters. As you know Coach Dance is a favourite among our supporters. So, we had to look at the squad that we have, we have a lot of young ones (youngsters) and coach Malesela is very good when it comes to coaching young ones. He has a proven record of working with young ones. You remember during his tenure (at Chippa) in the past we had players like Thembinkosi Lorch, Xola Mlambo, Paseka Mako, Phetso Maphanga and they were all developed by him. We wish him all the best and we now know that Chippa United is going to play entertaining football,” said the Chippa chairman.

“It will be a pleasure to watch Chippa, something that’s been missing for many years because Chippa is a playing team, but we have been reduced to sitting back and relying on counter attack. We are happy for him, we love him, we welcome him and wish him all the best. I wish all the people of Eastern Cape and Chippa fans nationally a happy New Year. We are promising them that we are going to turn the corner soon, Chippa will be a force to be reckoned.”

Before returning to Chippa, Malesela coached TS Galaxy and led the team to the Nedbank Cup title in 2019 after beating Kaizer Chiefs in the final.

