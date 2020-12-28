Pitso Mosimane recovers from Covid-19

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has announced that he has recovered from the coronavirus after testing positive to virus just less than two weeks ago.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach, who has been self-isolating with the illness, announced on his Twitter account that the virus was out of his system and that he was ready to resume his duties at the Egyptian giants.

“Finally‚ the virus is out my system. Thanks to everybody for the love and support during the past difficult two weeks‚” tweeted Mosimane.

“God Bless‚ Shukran [Thank you]. Al Hamdoulilla [Praise be to Allah]. Can’t wait to reunite with the Mosimane and Al Ahly Family.”

Ahly also confirmed on their official website that the former Bafana Bafana coach has recovered from the virus and will return to the bench of the Egyptian giants when they face Al Ittihad Alexandria on Monday.

“Al Ahly’s director of football Sayed Abdelhafiz announced on Saturday that our head coach Pitso Mosimane recovered from Covid-19‚” read the club statement.

“Abdelhafiz said that Mosimane’s Covid-19 test came out negative and he will be back to lead the team.

“The Red Eagles are currently preparing to face Al Ittihad Alexandria on Monday in the third fixture of the Egyptian Premier League.”

