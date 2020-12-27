Malesela returns to Chippa United as head coach

Chippa United have bought back coach Dan Malesela to coach the club.

The coach was reappointed as the head coach at the club after he was sacked by TS Galaxy a few before due to a string on bad results.

The Chilli Boys had appointed Luc Eymael to replace coach Lehlohonolo Seema who was in charge of eight games and left the team om the relegation but the South Africa Football Association (Safa) opposed Eymael’s appointment forcing United not to proceed with having the Belgian coach lead the coastal side. Malesela has been fired twice by the Chilli Boys twice already.

“We are very excited to have Dan Dance back in our club structures. He has always been well liked by our different supporters’ branches, and we did not hesitate to link him back with the Chilli Boys when that opportunity presented itself.

“I wish him well in this journey and towards helping the team in our desired achievements to this season,” added Mpengesi in a statement released after the club appointed Malesela.

