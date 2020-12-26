Former Sundowns striker set for AmaZulu exit?  

Bongi Ntuli is said to be not happy at AmaZulu FC and wants out, a source has told Phakaaathi. Ntuli was Usuthu’s leading goal scorer last season and their main man during the struggle for relegation survival.

READ MORE: Hunt hopes for a Nurkovic new year return at Chiefs

Ntuli moved to AmaZulu from Mamelodi Sundowns and has been their top forward but since former coach Ayanda Dlamini took over he has been relegated to the bench. Ntuli was said to have been thinking of finding a new club but with the arrival of coach Benni McCarthy at the club, he hopes to get a chance to play again.

Usuthu signed a handful of players at the start of the season after the Zungu Investment Company bought the club from Patrick Sokhela at the start of the 2020/2021 season.

“His stay has suddenly become bitter there. I don’t really know why but you can even see it even in his body language,” a source told Phakaaathi.

“He wanted to leave when the season ended but the club didn’t allow him to go. Now with the new players who have come in with big contracts, there is a lot of unhappiness in the team. But there is hope that Benni (McCarthy, the new coach) will fix that because he played the game and understands some of the issues that players go through,” said the source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.